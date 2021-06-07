Tour de France 2021 controls – Full guide for PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Ever wanted to know what it’s like to compete in the Tour de France? Fans of the event, as well as cycling enthusiasts, can do so with Tour de France 2021. Cyanide and Nacon’s simulation game attempts to take players into the world of cycling, as the title includes classic races, management modes, as well as the opportunity to compete in the aforementioned event in France.

If you’re new to the Tour de France franchise, you might be wondering how to work the controls in the game. We have you covered, as we take a look at the controls for this year’s game.

Xbox One

Pedal – RT

Brake – LT

Turn – Left Stick

Team Comm – B

Attack – A

Sustained Effort Attack – A (Hold)

Follow – X

Use Feeds – Y

Effort Control – LB (Down) and RB (Up)

Aerodynamics – RB

Race Info – Left Pad

Camera – RS

Change Camera – Right Stick (Hold)

PlayStation 4

Pedal – R2

Brake – L2

Turn – Left Analog Stick

Team Comm – Circle

Attack – X

Sustained Effort Attack – X (Hold)

Follow – Square

Use Feeds – Triangle

Effort Control – L1 (Down) and R1 (Up)

Aerodynamics – R1

Race Info – D-Pad

Camera – Right Analog Stick

Change Camera – Right Analog Stick (Hold)

If you’re playing on PC, keep in mind that a keyboard and mouse is not supported for Tour de France 2021. Controllers are mandatory, so be sure to refer to the controls above, depending on whether you will be using a PlayStation or Xbox controller.