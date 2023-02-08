Tower of Fantasy APK download link (v.2.2.0 Mirafleur Moonshade)

Tower of Fantasy has established itself as a popular open-world gacha RPG game with its engaging story and visuals. Available for both mobile and desktop platforms, it’s easy to see how it has managed to draw such a large audience. In Tower of Fantasy, you are able to collect a host of simulacra, upgrade them, and use them as weapons to fight enemies and bosses while exploring the sci-fi fantasy world. While there are other ways to download the game, some players prefer the versatility of a manual installation through an APK file. That’s why we have prepared a working link to the latest version of the Tower of Fantasy’s APK file.

Tower of Fantasy APK download link

The English version of Tower of Fantasy is slightly behind the Chinese version of the game, making it a little bit confusing to find the correct APK file. We have sourced the right link for the latest working version of the game, which has first been tested for any potential risks. On this link, you can also find older versions of the Tower of Fantasy APK file.

Tower of Fantasy APK file (size: 900 MB, version 2.2.0 Mirafleur Moonshade)

Related: All redemption codes available for Tower of Fantasy

What is an APK file?

APK or Android Package Kit is a format used by Android-based systems to distribute and install mobile apps. This format is sometimes referred to as AAP or Android Application Package. APK files are most often used to install mobile apps while avoiding regional restrictions or to install mods to a game. One of the main advantages of APK files is not having to use services such as the Google Play Store to install apps.

How to install an APK file?

You can install APK files on an Android device or on a PC with an Android emulator, for which we recommend using emulators like BlueStacks and LDPlayer.

To install APK files on your PC, start the emulator software and choose the option to install APK. Oftentimes, you can simply drag and drop the APK file into the software’s home screen to start the installation. After that, simply follow the instruction on the screen until the installation has been completed.

To install APK files on your Android device, locate the download folder on your device and open it. Then, find the APK file in that folder. Tap the file and select the Install option. After that, follow the prompts that appear on the screen to complete the installation.