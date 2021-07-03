Traveler’s Picture Book web event guide in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is running another web event to keep us all busy in the mid 1.6 update lull. During the event, players will need to complete the painting in the Traveler’s Picture Book to obtain Primogems, Furnishing Blueprints, and more.

Below, you will find everything you need to know about the Traveler’s Picture Book even in Genshin Impact.

Event Duration

The event will run from July 3 at 11:00 server time, to July 13 at 3:59 am server time.

Eligibility

All players must be Adventure Rank 21 or above to participate in the Traveler’s Picture Book event.

How to Participate

To take part in the event, press Esc on PC and enter the Paimon menu. Tap the Paimon Menu icon in the top-left corner on mobile. and on PlayStation press the OPTIONS button to open the Paimon Menu and select Special Events in the bottom right corner of the Paimon menu.

Event Details

A new task will unlock on each of the first seven days of the event at 04:00. Complete them to obtain Painting Colors.

The unlock time is based on the time of the server you play on. The timezone of each server is: America (UTC-5); Europe (UTC+1); Asia (UTC+8); TW, HK, MO (UTC+8)

During the event, consume Painting Colors to start painting. Each attempt at painting will randomly complete one part of this round’s painting and will randomly award Mora, Adventurer’s Experience, or Fine Enhancement Ore. Completing specific sections of the painting will award Mystic Enhancement Ore, Hero’s Wit, Primogems, and the Furnishing Blueprint “A Bloatty Floatty’s Dream of the Sky.” Complete all sections of the painting to obtain the Furnishing Blueprint “Cradle of Flowers.”