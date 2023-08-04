Tricky Doors: 100% Complete Walkthrough For Level 1 – Magic World

Tricky Doors is a deceptively deep puzzle game that requires players to collect items, use them in various bizarre situations, and then make sense of the items they get as a result with increasingly crazy environments.

To many players, the puzzles in Tricky Doors will seem disjointed and their solutions even more so. That’s why I’ve put together this 100% complete walkthrough for Level 1, so everyone can get through it and fully experience what this game has to offer.

100% Complete Walkthrough for Tricky Doors Level 1 – Magic World

Below, I’ve explained how to earn 100% completion in Level 1 of Tricky Doors. I’ve broken everything players need to do down into easily manageable steps. Fans should follow every step precisely to ensure they don’t miss an item they’ll need later or skip an important task.

The story for Level 1 – Magic World is vague. The opening lore for the level reads as follows. “The book about the magical world fascinated you, but a sudden phone call brought you back to reality. While grabbing a pen, you began to write something in the margins of the book, and suddenly you found yourself in the magical world of the book. Is there a way to get back?”

Step 1: Pick up the Key Items & Leave the First Room

Once players pick Level 1 – Magic World in the Tricky Doors menu, they’ll be transported to a dusty room. The first thing for players to do is pick up four key items from around this room. From left to right, as highlighted in the image above, these are the Candle, Handle, Key With Balls, and Broomstick. To get the Key With Balls, players need to tap on the chest to get a better view of the area.

Next, players need to tap the cobwebs in the back right-hand corner of the room to get a better view of them. They’ll need to use the Broomstick on the cobwebs to get them out of the way and pick up the Simple Key.

Players now need to tap on the golden mask hanging on the right-hand side of the room. It has one red eye. If players tap it, they’ll get the Ruby, an essential item for later in Level 1 – Magic World.

From the golden mask, players need to back out and tap on the table on the left-hand side of the room. They must pick up the Doll first, a straw toy. Then, they need to tap on the note on the right-hand side of the table. After they put it back down, they can pick up the Key With Monograms from underneath where the note was originally.

Once players leave the table, they need to tap on the open fireplace in this first room. When they’re looking at a closer view of the area, they should be able to see a key dangling within. That is the Figured Key, another item they need for their inventory.

To grab more items, players need to now tap on the chimney breast above the fireplace. Here, they need to tap and pick up the Potion Recipe and Ritual Knife.

Following that, players can begin to interact fully with the environment. By using the Ritual Knife on the rope with herbs in the back-left corner of the room, players will pick up the Rope.

The last thing to do in this room, for now, is to tap on the trapdoor in the middle of the floor. It has four keyholes in which players can insert every key they’ve picked up from around the room. This means using the Simple Key, Key With Balls, Key With Monogram, and Figured Key all at once.

Step 2: Collect the Ingredients

The outdoor area of Level 1 – Magic World in Tricky Doors has many open paths to explore. However, the main goal at this point in the level is to collect all the ingredients needed for a special potion.

First, players should tap on the stump in the foreground of the outdoor area. They can pick up the Feathers and Axe Blade here.

Now, players should tap on one of the logs to stand it up on the stump. Next, they need to select the Handle and Axe Blade from their inventory. Use the Ritual Knife on the Handle to cut it down and allow the two items to attach. Once these items have been put together, players will have gained the Axe.

The next thing for players to do is use the Axe on the wood. They’ll see the wood get chopped up and will get Firewood in their inventory. After that, they can return to the outdoor area screen and tap on the bush with red berries at the back on the left. Here, they can tap on the red berries to get the Berries item.

Heading back to the main outdoor screen once more, players need to use the Ritual Knife on the tree on the left-hand side of the screen. This will award them with the Birch Bark.

Players can now tap on the back of this area to get close to the fire. The new screen has a few items for them to pick up. From left to right in the image above, these items are the Empty Cauldron, the Handle, and the Arrow. There are also some Mushrooms that must be picked up from under the tree on the left-hand side of the screen.

The next step here is to type out a code, but players need to work out that code first. To get the code, players must return to the main outdoor area and tap on each of the four owls. The color of their eyes is important because it’s the code players need to now type out. The code I got, as per the image above, is: Red Red, Yellow, Yellow, Red, Yellow, Yellow, Red.

Now players can tap on the fire and go back to where they’ve just picked up the Arrow. The statue it was sticking out of can be tapped on to reveal a face with a yellow eye. Players need to put the Ruby into the other eye socket. This allows players to tap out the code from the owl’s eyes. I’ve seen most players get the same code as I did above, but it’s always worth checking in case the game gets an update that changes it. If the code is typed in correctly, players will open a small compartment and can get the Crystal.

The next thing for players to do is chop down the nearby tree in this area. They can use the Axe on the tree to chop it down, finishing what nature has already started.

Tapping the tree allows players to cross to the shrine. Then, they can tap on the fire to get close to it. Players must use the Doll on the fire to get the Smoking Doll, and the Candle on the fire to get the Burning Candle.

Heading back across the tree to the area where players picked up the Arrow, they now need to use the Burning Doll on the snake lurking in the tall grass near the water’s edge. The snake will retreat, allowing players to pick up the Gem.

After getting the Gem, players need to return to the main outdoor area screen. On the right-hand side of the screen is a well. Tapping on it gets players closer so they can use the Cauldron and Handle on the well. After tapping the Handle, now it’s on the well players can collect the Key and Cauldron of Water.

Now players need to tap on the treehouse to go back to the first room in this level. Then, they must tap on the chest and use the Gem on the blue lock on the front of it.

Using the Gem on the chest starts a minigame. The goal is to get the red gem from its starting location to the goal on the right, and the green gem from its starting location to its goal on the left. This is pretty simple once players figure out that the gems can be moved in any direction, and the obstacles can shift in one direction each.

Once they’ve solved the chest’s gem puzzle, players can pick up the Net and Stick. The next job is to use the Rope with the Stick and the Feathers with the Arrow to create the Bow item.

It’s now time for players to leave the treehouse and go back to the area where they got the Arrow. There’s a tree in the distance on the left-hand side of the screen that they must use the Bow on to shoot down and get the Apple item.

The next area for players to focus on is the water in this area. They can use the Net on the chest that’s sunk into the water to pull it to shore. Players need to pick up the Seaweed from the chest and grab the Lilly from the water. Then, they need to use the Key on the chest to open it and get the Bottle and a Recipe.

Once they back out of the chest screen, players can open the Recipe and use all of the ingredients they’ve gathered on it to fill them out. This will give them the Ingredients item.

Step 3: Enter the Miniature World

From the outdoor area, players can return to the treehouse. The next thing to do is tap on the window on the left-hand wall in this room and use the Crystal on it. They’ll know it’s worked because it will start to glow.

Now, players should tap on the table under the window and place the Bottle on the stand where the window’s glow shines. Then, they need to turn their attention to the fireplace. The process here is to place the Cauldron of Water and the Firewood. Next, use the Burning Candle on the Firewood to light it and put the Ingredients in the Cauldron of Water.

Finally, players can use the Apple on the Cauldron with the Ingredients in to get the Magic Apple. When they return to the table where they placed the Bottle, players can eat the Magic Apple and will be transported to the Miniature World.

Step 4: Make the Ink & Escape

This is the final part of Tricky Doors Level 1 – Magic World. The Miniature World has a few areas of interest to explore, the first of which is the leaves to the right of the Mantis, which will reveal a drawing. Players need to take note of that drawing for later.

Now players can tap on the webs to the left of the Mantis. They need to use the Axe on the web to remove the head from it and leave themselves with the Handle.

Next, players should return to the main Miniature World screen and tap on the dead bug in the foreground. They need to tap on the lower mandible to cause it to fall off. Next, players need to use the Ritual Knife on the Bow to get the Stick and Rope items. This will allow them to use the Handle with the piece of the insect and the Rope to make the Sharp Tool.

By using the Sharp Tool on the web where players lose the Axe Head, they can finally remove it. This will release the Nymph that players need to pick up and allow them to tap on the rectangles in the rock beyond.

The top rectangle is locked, and the bottom one opens up a minigame to complete. Players need to move the bug spheres around in the lower section to match the line of bugs in the upper section. The movement mechanic can be finicky to start with, but it’s easy to master. However, this is still the part of Level 1 – Magic World that took me the longest, so players should take a break if they’re struggling.

After completing the puzzle, players can collect a note, the Stamp, and the Golden Spatula from the top rectangle. They need to use the Golden Spatula on the flowers with eyes to the right of the main Miniature World screen to dig up the Bulb. They should also use the Nymph on the Mantis to make it disappear.

Now, players can leave the Minature World and use the Stamp on the book next to the Bottle on the table. This will unlock the book and give them the Ink Recipe, Amulet, and a Key.

The next step is to return to the shrine that’s on fire in the outdoor area. Players can tap on the Shrine to get a bird’s eye view of it, and they’ll need to tap the four pillars around it in a specific order. The order is shown in the drawing behind the leaves in the Minature World. For me, the order was Top Left, Bottom Right, Bottom Left, Top Right. Players should double-check their drawings to ensure they have the correct order.

With the fire extinguished, players can tap on the center. They need to use the Golden Spatula on the ash to dig a hole and then plant the Bulb. This will cause a flower to grow so they can collect the Flower of Insight.

The next step takes players back to the main outdoor area in Tricky Doors Level 1 – Magic World. They need to tap on the bird in the cage and use the Amulet on the lock. This will open the cage so players can use the Flower of Insight on the bird. Following that, the bird will fly away, allowing players to take the Blind Bird’s Feather from the cage.

With the feather in hand players now need to head back to the treehouse. They can use the Key on the cupboard above the scales on the dresser to the left-hand side of the screen to get three Jars. The Ink Recipe explains what players need, but I’ve explained it below.

First, players should enter the Miniature World again and tap on the root coming across the screen. They can use the Ritual Knife on the root to cut it and then use a Jar to gather Orchid Juice.

To get Pollen, players need to tap on the drooping flowers in the Miniature World and use a Jar to collect it.

Players will get Dew from the open flowers on the opposite side of the screen in Miniature World. Once again, a Jar is required to gather it.

It’s now time for players to make the Magic Ink using the scales in the treehouse. This is really difficult to get right, so I’ve outlined exactly what’s required to make each part in stages below.

How to Make the Magic Ink Recipe in Tricky Doors Level 1 – Magic World

Place all three of the gathered ingredients, Orchid Juice, Dew, and Pollen, on the shelf in the dresser. Place the 8 Weight on the left of the scales, then the 3 Weight on the right of the scales. Then, put the 5 Cup on the right of the scales and use the Red Jar to fill it. Reset the scales, then put the filled 5 Cup on the right of the scales, and the 3 Weight on the left. Next, put the 2 Cup on the left and fill it from the Dark Green Jar. Reset the scales again, then place the 5 and 2 Cups on the right of the scales and the 7 Cup on the left and fill it with the Pink Jar. Once again, reset the scales, then place the 7 Cup on the right of the scales and the 3 Cup on the left. Next, put the 4 Cup on the left and fill it from the Light Green Jar. Now, reset the scales for a final time. Then, put the 4 and 2 Cups on the right of the scales. Then, put the 6 Cup on the left and fill it from the Blue Jar.

After the final cup has been filled, the game will automatically mix them all in order and create the Magic Ink, which will be added to the inventory.

The last thing for players to do is to go back to the table and set the Magic Ink on it. Then, they can use the Blind Bird’s Feather with the Magic Ink to start writing in the book. This will transport them somewhere else and 100% complete Tricky Doors Level 1 – Magic World.