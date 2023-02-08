Twitter “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets” Error, Explained

If you have been attempting to use Twitter, one of the world’s largest social media platforms, you may have been running into a problem. The platform is currently being hit by an error message when people try to tweet, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.” In this article, we will break down what it is about.

You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets, Explained

First, it is highly unlikely you have hit your limit of tweets. Twitter does have a daily limit, but it is set to 2400 Tweets per day. You would need to have been really working hard to hit this limit. So, it would appear that the platform is simply having some technical difficulties.

These issues have not been uncommon since the platform changed over to Elon Musk’s ownership. The need to downsize as advertisers fled the platform due to Musk’s somewhat acerbic nature appears to have left the company short and with a growing list of niggling issues.

Still, it has to be said that issues of this scale have been somewhat rare. Right now, it appears to a high percentage of Twitter users are being hit with this error, but there is not much to do but ride it out and wait until Twitter technicians have solved the problem.

For the curious, you can find the current technical limits of the platform, as listed by Twitter themselves, below: