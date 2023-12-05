How to Synthesize an S-Tier Uberkilling Machine in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Collecting monsters is exactly what makes Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince such a fun game. However, the weaklings you can scout in the early areas won’t get you far unless you fuse them into something as deadly as the S-Tier Uberkilling Machine.

Fusing two monsters to create a stronger hybrid is thrilling, but leveling up to the mightiest ones demands inventive recipes and plenty of farming effort. After all, you’ll need to keep in mind the locations in which every monster spawns and the synthesis recipes for all the monsters in the game. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get an Uberkilling Machine in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

How to Get a Killing Machine in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Image by Gamepur

To get an Uberkilling Machine in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, you’ll first need two Killing Machines. Follow these steps twice to get a Killing Machine in DQM3:

Get an Eggsoskeleton by synthesizing a Beast and a Material type, at least one being G-rank. If possible, scout it from the game world; if not, synthesize one. Scout two Leery Louts early in the game. They’re easy to find in the starting areas. Synthesize a Bag o’ Laughs by fusing a Slime type with a Material type, both at G-rank. Fuse Bag o’ Laughs with a Leery Lout to get a String Fella. Fuse the Eggsoskeleton with the String Fella to craft a Bambooligan. Get a Slime Stack by merging a Slime type with a Material type, at least one at F-rank. Fuse the remaining Leery Lout with a Slime Stack to obtain a Slime Knight. Synthesize the Bambooligan with the Slime King to create a Restless Armor. Fuse a Restless Armor with any Material type to unlock a Hunter Mech. Synthesize two Skeleton Soldiers by merging Skeletons with Restless Armor. Fuse two Skeleton Soldiers to create a Skeleton Swordsman. Fuse the Hunter Mech with the Skeleton Swordsman to obtain a Killing Machine. Repeat this process to get two of them, and then move to step 2 of this Uberkilling Machine in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince guide.

How to Fuse an Overkilling Machine in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Image by Gamepur

The second step to get an Uberkilling Machine in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is to synthesize an Overkilling Machine. This one is a bit easier to get, especially since you’ll only need one.

Fuse an Ant Guzzler with a Basic Slime to get a Feral Slime. Scout two Bunicorns in the starting areas. Fuse one of them with a Demon type them to craft a Robber Rabbit. Fuse a Napir with the other Bunicorn to get a Spiked Hare. Fuse a Spiked Hare with the Feral Slime to obtain a Wild Slime. Fuse the Robber Rabbit with the Wild Slime to create a Ripper Rabbit. Fuse a Mischievous Mole with the Ripper Rabbit to obtain a Maniacal Mole. Fuse a Rank G slime monster and a Rank G demon monster to create a Picksy. Scout a Lampling and fuse with Picksy to get a Pickayune. Scout a Blinsker from the starting areas. Fuse Pickayune and Blinkster to create a Jinxster. Fuse the Jinxster with the Maniacal Mole to obtain a Jugular Joker. Combine a Killing Machine with the Jugular Joker to get an Overkilling Machine, an A-rank monster.

Related: Best Early Game Monsters to Synthesize Before Rank E in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

How to Get an Uberkilling Machine in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

The last step to get an Uberkilling Machine in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince involves crafting one of the game’s strongest monsters twice, so arm yourself with patience before diving into it.

Image by Gamepur