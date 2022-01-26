Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Chapter 2 Treasure Locations

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End greets Nathan inside a prison cell, and it doesn’t look pretty. However, after that horrendous night, you are free to explore and start your adventure. Here are all the Chapter 2 treasure locations in this beautiful landscape.

Treasure #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you collect your supplies like the rope from the guard, stop and find a circular well in the ground. It’s just before you push a crate to an elevated section of the level. Drop down the hole and at the end of a small dark tunnel at the bottom, you’ll find your first treasure, glittering in the darkness.

Treasure #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you’re starting your climb to the highest cell (and while Drake is talking to himself about that plan), go to the first left window. Drop down to your right towards a staircase. Now, on this floor, ignore the note on the left and go right. You’ll find the second treasure on some rubble below a pillar. You should see a glow on it if you haven’t picked it up already.

Later on in the game, you can check out our full treasure guides for Chapter 3, Chapter 6, and Chapter 11. You should also know that some chapters don’t have any treasures whatsoever. The best way to track your progress is through the Chapter Select section on the main menu.