Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Chapter 3 Treasure Locations

During Chapter 3 of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, we play as Drake trying to find a sunken trailer. While it’s not as exciting as most of Nathan Drake’s past adventures, there are some treasure locations to find in Chapter 3 to help make up for it.

Treasure #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you start the trip underneath the waves, go forward and turn right at what seems like a tree. You should be able to see a log that’s placed between two rocks at a 45-degree angle. Hidden under is a treasure for Drake to pick up with the triangle button.

Treasure #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

On this underwater journey, you’ll find the second treasure pretty quickly, but it’s hidden quite well. Near the beginning of the level, find a rock face with a cavern underneath it. Go inside, and you’ll find treasure in the middle. It’s lying on top of a little rocky ridge on the sand. It’s also near a log that has a 70-degree angle.

Treasure #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one can be tricky to spot. Once you see the trailer, go past it on the right and move forward. Go through the moss, and near the bottom of a rock face, you’ll find a treasure glowing within the dark. Grab it, and you have the final treasure from this chapter.

Treasure #4

Screenshot by Gamepur

After landing on the boat from a successful mission, go up the staircase on the left side. On the right of it, you’ll see a treasure waiting for you on the bottom rack of a wooden storage unit.