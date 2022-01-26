Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Chapter 3 Treasure Locations
Thankfully, this underwater level is short.
During Chapter 3 of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, we play as Drake trying to find a sunken trailer. While it’s not as exciting as most of Nathan Drake’s past adventures, there are some treasure locations to find in Chapter 3 to help make up for it.
Treasure #1
As you start the trip underneath the waves, go forward and turn right at what seems like a tree. You should be able to see a log that’s placed between two rocks at a 45-degree angle. Hidden under is a treasure for Drake to pick up with the triangle button.
Treasure #2
On this underwater journey, you’ll find the second treasure pretty quickly, but it’s hidden quite well. Near the beginning of the level, find a rock face with a cavern underneath it. Go inside, and you’ll find treasure in the middle. It’s lying on top of a little rocky ridge on the sand. It’s also near a log that has a 70-degree angle.
Treasure #3
This one can be tricky to spot. Once you see the trailer, go past it on the right and move forward. Go through the moss, and near the bottom of a rock face, you’ll find a treasure glowing within the dark. Grab it, and you have the final treasure from this chapter.
Treasure #4
After landing on the boat from a successful mission, go up the staircase on the left side. On the right of it, you’ll see a treasure waiting for you on the bottom rack of a wooden storage unit.