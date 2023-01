Undisputed list of controls – Full setup for Xbox and PlayStation controllers

Undisputed video game fans can rejoice as they can now head into the virtual ring and choose from the long list of male and female boxers. The game requires players to use a controller, so it’s best to know the controls for Xbox and PlayStation setups. With that said, let’s take a look at the controls for Undisputed.

List of Controls for Undisputed

Undisputed offers players several different setups. There are six different ones: Advocate, Competitor, Prizefighter, Pugilist, Defendant, and Gladiator. Here’s a look at the controls for each:

Advocate

Control XB Control PS Control Left Jab X/Right Stick (Northwest) Square/Right Stick (Northwest) Right Jab Y/Right Stick (Northeast) Triangle/Right Stick (Northeast) Left Hook A/Right Stick (West) X/Right Stick (West) Right Hook B/Right Stick (East) Circle/Right Stick (East) Left Uppercut A + X/Right Stick (Southwest) X + Square/Right Stick (Southwest) Right Uppercut B + Y/Right Stick (Southeast) Circle + Triangle/Right Stick (Southeast) Hold Block/Feint RB R1 Hold Weave LB L1 Body Punch Modifier LT L2 Power Punch Modifier RT R2 Dodge/Run Left Stick (Direction) + LT Left Stick (Direction) + L2 Slip Left Stick (Direction) Left Stick (Direction) Clinch RS R3 Loose Movement D-Pad (Up) D-Pad (Up) Switch Stance D-Pad (Right) D-Pad (Right) Start Taunt D-Pad (Left) D-Pad (Left) Headbutt D-Pad (Down) D-Pad (Down) Lowblow LB + D-Pad (Down) LB + D-Pad (Down) Push RB + RS RB + R3 Take a Knee RB + D-Pad (Down) RB + D-Pad (Down)

Competitor

Control XB Control PS Control Left Jab X/Right Stick (Northwest) Square/Right Stick (Northwest) Right Jab Y/Right Stick (Northeast) Triangle/Right Stick (Northeast) Left Hook A/Right Stick (West) X/Right Stick (West) Right Hook B/Right Stick (East) Circle/Right Stick (East) Left Uppercut A + X/Right Stick (Southwest) X + Square/Right Stick (Southwest) Right Uppercut B + Y/Right Stick (Southeast) Circle + Triangle/Right Stick (Southeast) Hold Block/Feint RT R2 Hold Weave LT L2 Body Punch Modifier LB L1 Power Punch Modifier RB R1 Dodge/Run Left Stick (Direction) Left Stick (Direction) Slip Left Stick (Direction) + L3 Left Stick (Direction) + L3 Clinch RS R3 Loose Movement D-Pad (Up) D-Pad (Up) Switch Stance D-Pad (Right) D-Pad (Right) Start Taunt D-Pad (Left) D-Pad (Left) Headbutt D-Pad (Down) D-Pad (Down) Lowblow LB + D-Pad (Down) LB + D-Pad (Down) Push RB + RS RB + R3 Take a Knee RB + D-Pad (Down) RB + D-Pad (Down)

Prizefighter

Control XB Control PS Control Left Jab X/Right Stick (Northwest) Square/Right Stick (Northwest) Right Jab Y/Right Stick (Northeast) Triangle/Right Stick (Northeast) Left Hook A + X/Right Stick (West) X + Square/Right Stick (West) Right Hook B + Y/Right Stick (East) Circle + Triangle/Right Stick (East) Left Uppercut A/Right Stick (Southwest) X/Right Stick (Southwest) Right Uppercut B/Right Stick (Southeast) Circle/Right Stick (Southeast) Hold Block/Feint RT R2 Hold Weave LT L2 Body Punch Modifier LB L1 Power Punch Modifier RB R1 Dodge/Run Left Stick (Direction) Left Stick (Direction) Slip Left Stick (Direction) + L3 Left Stick (Direction) + L3 Clinch RS R3 Loose Movement D-Pad (Up) D-Pad (Up) Switch Stance D-Pad (Right) D-Pad (Right) Start Taunt D-Pad (Left) D-Pad (Left) Headbutt D-Pad (Down) D-Pad (Down) Lowblow LB + D-Pad (Down) LB + D-Pad (Down) Push RB + RS RB + R3 Take a Knee RB + D-Pad (Down) RB + D-Pad (Down)

Pugilist

Control XB Control PS Control Left Jab X/Right Stick (Northwest) Square/Right Stick (Northwest) Right Jab Y/Right Stick (Northeast) Triangle/Right Stick (Northeast) Left Hook A/Right Stick (West) X/Right Stick (West) Right Hook B/Right Stick (East) Circle/Right Stick (East) Left Uppercut A + X/Right Stick (Southwest) X + Square/Right Stick (Southwest) Right Uppercut B + Y/Right Stick (Southeast) Circle + Triangle/Right Stick (Southeast) Hold Block/Feint RB R1 Hold Weave LB L1 Body Punch Modifier LT L2 Power Punch Modifier RT R2 Dodge/Run Left Stick (Direction) Left Stick (Direction) Slip Left Stick (Direction) + LS Left Stick (Direction) + L3 Clinch RS R3 Loose Movement D-Pad (Up) D-Pad (Up) Switch Stance D-Pad (Right) D-Pad (Right) Start Taunt D-Pad (Left) D-Pad (Left) Headbutt D-Pad (Down) D-Pad (Down) Lowblow LB + D-Pad (Down) LB + D-Pad (Down) Push RB + RS RB + R3 Take a Knee RB + D-Pad (Down) RB + D-Pad (Down)

Defendant

Control XB Control PS Control Left Jab X/Right Stick (Northwest) Square/Right Stick (Northwest) Right Jab Y/Right Stick (Northeast) Triangle/Right Stick (Northeast) Left Hook A/Right Stick (West) X/Right Stick (West) Right Hook B/Right Stick (East) Circle/Right Stick (East) Left Uppercut A + X/Right Stick (Southwest) X + Square/Right Stick (Southwest) Right Uppercut B + Y/Right Stick (Southeast) Circle + Triangle/Right Stick (Southeast) Hold Block/Feint RT R2 Hold Weave LT L2 Body Punch Modifier LB L1 Power Punch Modifier RB R1 Dodge/Run Left Stick (Direction) + LB Left Stick (Direction) + L1 Slip Left Stick (Direction) Left Stick (Direction) Clinch RS R3 Loose Movement D-Pad (Up) D-Pad (Up) Switch Stance D-Pad (Right) D-Pad (Right) Start Taunt D-Pad (Left) D-Pad (Left) Headbutt D-Pad (Down) D-Pad (Down) Lowblow LB + D-Pad (Down) LB + D-Pad (Down) Push RB + RS RB + R3 Take a Knee RB + D-Pad (Down) RB + D-Pad (Down)

Gladiator

Control XB Control PS Control Left Jab X/Right Stick (Northwest) Square/Right Stick (Northwest) Right Jab Y/Right Stick (Northeast) Triangle/Right Stick (Northeast) Left Hook A + X/Right Stick (West) X + Square/Right Stick (West) Right Hook B + Y/Right Stick (East) Circle + Triangle/Right Stick (East) Left Uppercut A/Right Stick (Southwest) X/Right Stick (Southwest) Right Uppercut B/Right Stick (Southeast) Circle/Right Stick (Southeast) Hold Block/Feint RT R2 Hold Weave LT L2 Body Punch Modifier LB L1 Power Punch Modifier RB R1 Dodge/Run Left Stick (Direction) + LB Left Stick (Direction) + L1 Slip Left Stick (Direction) Left Stick (Direction) Clinch RS R3 Loose Movement D-Pad (Up) D-Pad (Up) Switch Stance D-Pad (Right) D-Pad (Right) Start Taunt D-Pad (Left) D-Pad (Left) Headbutt D-Pad (Down) D-Pad (Down) Lowblow LB + D-Pad (Down) LB + D-Pad (Down) Push RB + RS RB + R3 Take a Knee RB + D-Pad (Down) RB + D-Pad (Down)

Make sure to go through these setups carefully before choosing one. Setups can be changed in Settings menu, then the game’s controls.