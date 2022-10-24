All features in Undisputed – Create-a-fighter, story mode, and more

Steel City Interactive’s new boxing title, Undisputed (formerly known as eSports Boxing Club), is currently in the development stage. Because of that, we don’t know a whole lot about the title, but Steel City has already given some indications as to what boxing enthusiasts can expect from the new game. The developer has already stated multiple features that are in the works, as part of the promotion for the title.

So, what features can gamers expect from Undisputed? Let’s go over what features that we know will be in the new title.

Undisputed features list

Real-life venues, includes gyms, arenas, and outdoor stages from around the world

Character movements that simulate real-life boxing footwork

“High quality models” that have been scanned by Ten24, which has worked on Death Stranding and Baldur’s Gate 3, among other titles

Career mode filled with Customization options

Officially licensed boxing attire, including gloves, boots, and shorts

Ability to manage fighter’s weight and injuries in Career mode

Career skill traits and the ability to unlock new moves and characteristics as career progression occurs

An “advanced feint system” that will enable players to try and throw the opponent off-guard

Retirement system in Career mode

Commentary from BT Sports’ Paul Dempsey, Sky Sports’ Johnny Nelson, and DAZN announcer Todd Grisham

Keep in mind that this is just the initial list of things that we know will be in Undisputed. More details will most likely be made public in the near future, as the release dates of the early access and full versions of the title near closer and closer. This guide will be updated to reflect any new additions announced by Steel City Interactive.