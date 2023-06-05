Warframe – How To Farm Mirage Prime Relics

Mirage Prime is here, and boy does she look great. Mirage is an illusionist and trickster, so it is very suitable that her more powerful Prime version has a strong harlequin vibe. While Mirage Prime Access is available for those who wish to purchase it, you can also farm her parts from Relics. With a little bit of effort, you can get this great-looking Prime for free.

Mirage Prime Relics in Warframe

image via Digital Extremes

The important thing about farming for Primes is knowing which relics to look for. The following relics contain the various components you need to build a Mirage Prime, and the rarity of the component.

Lith S7 – Mirage Prime Chassis (Common)

– Mirage Prime Chassis (Common) Meso H1 – Mirage Prime Neuroptics (Common)

– Mirage Prime Neuroptics (Common) Neo M1 – Mirage Prime Blueprint (Rare)

– Mirage Prime Blueprint (Rare) Neo V6 – Mirage Prime Systems (Uncommon)

Mirage Prime Relics Farming

Honestly, it is not that bad of a farm, even for those who might be new to game. No Axi relic being needed, which are both the toughest to farm and to open, is good news for newer players. When it comes to farming the relics themselves, my favorite missions are as follows.

Lith – For Lith relics I really like the Everest mission on Earth. It is an Excavation mission, so you can invest as much time as you like, then leave when it suits your squad. Working well as a team also means you can have two, or even three, extractors going at the same time. After farming this for about twelve rounds last night my squad ended up with four Lith S7 relics.

– For Lith relics I really like the Everest mission on Earth. It is an Excavation mission, so you can invest as much time as you like, then leave when it suits your squad. Working well as a team also means you can have two, or even three, extractors going at the same time. After farming this for about twelve rounds last night my squad ended up with four Lith S7 relics. Meso – Io on Jupiter will always be one of the best options for Meso relics. The first two rounds of this Defense mission have a high chance to drop Meso relics, then you can just extract and restart. Bring good area of effect damage frames to make this a breeze.

– Io on Jupiter will always be one of the best options for Meso relics. The first two rounds of this Defense mission have a high chance to drop Meso relics, then you can just extract and restart. Bring good area of effect damage frames to make this a breeze. Neo – Hydron on Sedna is a solid defense mission for Neo relic farming.

Thankfully these Mirage Prime relics are not that hard to track down, so with a little bit of effort Mirage Prime will be yours.