Warframe: How To Get Charc Electroplax

Fishing in Warframe is a peaceful activity that takes players away from the chaos of combat. Not only it’s a leisure activity, but players can also utilize the caught fish as a crafting resource. One of the fish that players will often have to farm is the Charc Eel, which yields the Charc Electroplax. Needless to say, many would be aiming to accumulate Charc Electroplax in Warframe, and if you are looking at how to do so, refer to the guide below.

How to get Charc Electroplax in Warframe

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned before, to obtain Charc Electroplax, you need to fish for Charc Eel. You can find Charc Eel in lake biomes, and since the species is very common, you don’t need to look hard for it. However, they are generally easy to find in lakes around the Plains of Eidolon. Additionally, you don’t need bait or a particular spear to fish Charc Eel.

Once you have Charc Eel, head to Fisher Hai-Luk in Cetus. Interact with the NPC, and he will offer to cut the fish for you and extract the components, which is Charc Electroplax in this case. You can also purchase Charc Electroplax from Fisher Hai-Luk directly, as it is part of his rotating stock of “Daily Specials.” Lastly, when defeated, Narmer Thumper and Tusk Thumper can drop Charc Electroplax; however, the drop rate for the item is low.

Charc Electroplax is used as an ingredient for five crafting recipes in Warframe. These items are as follows:

Ekwana Ruhang Link – Requires 5 Charc Electroplax

Fosfor Rahd x20- Requires 5 Charc Electroplax

Gara Systems – Requires 35 Charc Electroplax

Vargeet Ruhang Link – Requires 5 Charc Electroplax

Voidrig Weapon Pod – Requires 25 Charc Electroplax

It’s worth noting that Charc Electroplax cannot be sold, so there is no point in storing them unless you are preparing to craft an item using the resource.