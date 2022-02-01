Warframe promo codes (February 2022)

If you’re looking to up your space ninja game in the free-to-play action game Warframe, there are some new promo codes available for July. Promo codes in Warframe are codes that you can enter into Warframe‘s website to claim rewards. These rewards can be glyphs, items, weapons, boosters, and more.

Once you have logged into Warframe‘s website and entered the appropriate promotional code, the account linked to that website will receive the rewards on whatever platform is associated with that account. Each promo code can only be used with one account, though, and usually only works for a limited amount of time.

Item Codes

PARVOS – Golden Hand Decoration

Glyph Codes

There are numerous glyph codes (which unlock icons that you can use for your player avatar and place on surfaces during missions) currently active as well:

AdmiralBahroo

AeonKnigh86

AGayGuyPlays

AlainLove

AlexanderDario

Amprov

AngryUnicorn

AnjetCat

AnnoyingKillah

AshiSogiTenno

Avelna

Aznitrous

BigJimID

BrazilCommunityDiscord

Bricky

Brozime

BrunBxx

Bwana

CephalonSquared

CGsKnackie

ChacyTay

Char

Cleonaturin

CohhCarnage

CopyKavat

Cpt_Kim

DanielTheDemon

DasterCreations

DayJobo

DebbySheen

Deejayknight

DeepBlueBeard

DeuceTheGamer

DillyFrame

DimitriV2

DjTechLive

DkDiamantes

DNexus

Eduiy16

ElDanker

ElGrineerExiliado

Elnaraeleo

Emojv

EmpryeanCap

ExtraCredits

FacelessBeanie

FashionFrameIsEndGame

FeelLikeAPlayer

FloofyDwagon

FromThe70s

FrostyNovaPrime

Frozenballz

Gara

GermanCommunityDiscord

GlamShatterSkull

Golden

GrindHardSquad

HappinessDark

H3DSHOT

Homiinvocado

HotShomStories

Hydroxate

Iflynn

Ikedo

InfoDiversao

IWoply

JoeyZero

Joriale

JustRLC

K1llerBarbie

KavatsSchroedinger

KingGothaLion

Kiwad

Kr1ptonPlayer

LadyTheLaddy

LeoDoodling

LeyzarGamingViews

L1feWater

LiliLexi

IlSlip

LynxAria

Macho

MadFury

Makarimorph

McGamerCZ

McMonkeys

MHBlacky

MichelMostma

MikeTheBard

MissFwuffy

Mogamu

MrSteelWar

NoSympathyy

OddieOwl

OriginalWickedFun

OrpheusDeluxe

PammyJammy

PocketNinja

PostiTV

Pyrah

ProfessorBroman

QTCC

QTCC2

RagingTerror

Rahetalius

RainbowWaffles

RebelDustyPinky

Relentlesszen

ReyGanso

RippzOr

Ritens

RoyalPrat

RustyFin

R/Warframe

Sapmatic

SarahTsang

SerdarSari

Sharlazard

ShenZhao

Sherpa

Shul

SillFix

SkillUp

Smoodie

Sn0wRC

Strippin

StudioCyen

TacticalPotato

Tanchan

TBGKaru

TinBears

TeaWrex

TennoForever

TheGamio

TioMario

TioRamon

TotalN3wb

ToxickToe

TrashFrame

Triburos

UnrealYuki

VAMP6X6X6X

Vamppire

Vernoc

VoidFisureBR

Voli

VoltTheHero

VVhiteAngel

Wanderbots

WarframeCommunityDiscord

WarframeRunway

WarframeWiki

WideScreenJohn

Woxli

Xenogelion

Zarionis

Zxpfer

In addition to all those codes, you can also link your Warframe account with a Twitch account (if you have one) to get even more rewards. Don’t miss out on these offers while they last!