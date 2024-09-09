Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 offers Campaign, PvE, and PvP modes, with the story mode providing around 10 hours of gameplay. Losing your progress due to a corrupted save file can be frustrating. Being forced to play from scratch is no fun at all. To avoid this, I’ve created this guide to help you find the save file location for Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 on PC.

What is the Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 Save File Location?

To find the save file folder location on your PC, follow the instructions here:

Bring the Run Command window by pressing the Windows + R button on the keyboard Enter the following address that will take you directly to the Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 PC Save file location %USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/Saber/Space Marine 2/storage/steam/user/ You can find the save file in your Steam ID (typically contains a folder with all digits)

Copy and paste the Steam ID folder to somewhere else on your PC and whenever the game data gets corrupted, just paste it back into the directory as I mentioned above.

Why Do You Need the Save Files?

Even though Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 supports the Steam Cloud save file feature, you must back up the game save files manually found on your PC. Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 is a long game to beat and you’ll need to protect your save file.

Backing up your save files locally provides a foolproof method to avoid losing game progress. This is especially true if your in-game save gets corrupted and Steam Cloud fails to restore a backup.

Though manually finding the local save folder and creating a backup requires a bit of effort, it can save you from the frustration of losing hours of gameplay and being unable to load your last save or chapter.

That is everything I had to mention about the save file location of Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2.

