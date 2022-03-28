What are Enchantments in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Enchantments are one of the many mechanics that you have access to in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. A similar system was used in Borderlands 3 when they released anointments for the various weapons found throughout the game. Of course, the Enchantments in Wonderlands are not nearly as powerful or game-changing as the anointments in Borderlands 3 were. If you are still wondering what Enchantments are, here is everything you need to know about them in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Enchantments explained

To start things off, Enchantments are buffs that can appear on different pieces of gear that you pick up while roaming the Wonderlands. You will know if a piece of gear is enchanted because it will show up under the stats of the item. For instance, the rocket launcher in the picture above has a buff to ability damage each time you cast a spell that lasts for 10 seconds. Enchanted gear drops pretty regularly in the Wonderlands, you just need to look for it.

Enchantments can also be added to weapons by using Moon Orbs. If you don’t like an Enchantment, you can also reroll it. For more information on how to add and reroll Enchantments, check out our guide by following this link.

What type of enchantments are there?

There are tons of different Enchantments you can get on gear that you pick up. These Enchantments include bonuses to specific classes, action skill damage increases, weapon damage increases, and cooldown enhancements. Here are a few examples for you to look out for:

After casting a spell, increase gun damage by 14% and fire rate by 21% for a short duration.

On ward break, gain 50% elemental resistance for 10 seconds.

On action skill start, increase gun damage dealt by 40% for 10 seconds.

Gain +25% Loot Luck.

These are just a few of the large number of Enchantments you can discover throughout your time in the Wonderlands. They may not be +300% increases like they were in Borderlands 3, but they are still worth the time to find.