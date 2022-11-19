What are Ghost-type’s weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

There are multiple Ghost-type Pokémon through the Paldea region, and you can expect to battle against a lot of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Ghost-types can be challenging to battle against because they only have a handful of weaknesses, but knowing what those are can prepare you to achieve victory against them. Here’s what you need to know about Ghost-type weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Ghost-type weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A standard Ghost-type is only weak against two types of Pokémon moves: other Ghost-types, and Dark-types. These are the best options against a Ghost-type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. A Pokémon does not need to be a Ghost or a Dark-type to use them. You should be able to see what type of attacks your Pokémon has when you click the summary and look through their moves.

Related: How to change a Pokémon’s Tera type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

When battling against Ghost-types, it’s important to note that they are immune to Normal and Fighting-type attacks and can resist Poison and Bug-type moves. You want to avoid using any Normal or Fighting-type attack against them as it doesn’t harm them at all, and they take half damage from any Poison or Bug-type moves.

Ghost-type Pokémon frequently appear in the Paldea region, so having a team that can counter them will be a good choice. If you’re feeling risky, another Ghost-type Pokémon are perfect to take them down, but they also have the same strengths and weaknesses, so a Dark-type might be better suited for you. Pokémon that are resistant to Ghost-type attacks are only going to be Dark-type Pokémon, so these will remain to be your best option when attempting to battle any Ghost-type Pokémon or a Pokémon that frequently uses Ghost-type moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.