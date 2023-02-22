What are Infused Armor Scraps for in New World

When you salvage your gear in the MMO game New World, you have a chance to receive various items. This mostly depends on the type of gear you’re salvaging, whether it’s weapons, armor, jewelry, etc. No matter what you salvage, you have about a 1-5% chance, depending on gear rarity, to get what is known as Perfect Salvage. If you get it, you have a chance to get research and repair materials known as Scraps that come in five progressive rarities. Infused Armor Scraps are Epic quality scraps that come from Perfect Salvage of armor pieces. Here’s what you can do with Infused Armor Scraps in New World.

Related: Every Ancient Glyph in New World and where to find them

What are Infused Armor Scraps used for in New World

Like all other Scraps, you can use the Infused Armor Scraps to break them down into Repair Parts. When you use Infused Armor Scraps in this way, you’ll get a lot of Repair Parts, namely 52 of them, owing to the rarity of these Scraps.

Related: New World weapon tier list – Best weapons for PVP in New World

However, the best way to use the Infused Armor Scraps is to put them to work and get Armoring experience from them if you have some experience in the trade skill, or alternatively to extract materials from them if you don’t. In total, there are four Armoring recipes that you can use with Infused Armor Scraps at an Outfitting station: