Every Ancient Glyph in New World, and where to find them

Every new update and expansion breathes fresh new life into an MMO. There are always new stories and locales to explore, new quests to do, new items to discover, and so much more. For Amazon’s MMO game New World, the Brimstone Sands expanded the world with a new area to scour, and with it came several new features that players can engage in. One of them is a new power bump in the form of Ancient Glyphs.

Ancient Glyphs essentially function in a similar way to Lore Pages, but you will first need to unseal them by using the Azoth Staff. Only then will your character be able to learn and use them. Finding all of those Ancient Glyphs can be a bit of a hassle if you’re not prepared to spend hours upon hours looking through all the nooks and crannies of Brimstone Sands, so this guide will come in handy to find all Ancient Glyph locations in New World.

Where to find all Ancient Glyphs in New World

There are a total of 26 Ancient Glyphs to be found in Brimstone Sands. Don’t forget to bring the Azoth Staff so that you can unseal each one of them when you find them. Whenever you add an Ancient Glyph to your journal, it will allow you to open a certain unique set of Brimstone Chests. The following table will provide you with all of the Ancient Glyph locations, as well as their names and Wisdoms as they appear in the journal:

Glyph No. Glyph Name Glyph Wisdom Glyph Location 1 Dingta Above Palace of Nekhbet 2 Jiiba Shadow Beds of Ta-Bitjet 3 Keyya Yib’ Crossroads Atum’s Way 4 Teyii Journey Great Shrine of Thoth 5 Wetzuu Gift Oasis Spontanea 6 Cruuj Sun Heliopolis 7 Amba Mountain Diospolis 8 Pimbii Dawn Kephri Arena 9 D’un-Yich Ordeal Pools of Orcus 10 Himde Ocean Temple of Isis 11 Aaber Day Lamp of Osiris 12 Itka Below Place of Pillars 13 Dzuu First Heru Plaza 14 J’ij Sealed Necropolis of Sutekh 15 Tsadzui Wall Great Wall of Nebet-Het 16 Hid Home Hermopolis 17 B’eyeg Chaos Ennead 18 Riiga Persona Arit-en-Geb 19 Eybue Virtue Satet 20 Cruuj’ii Strength Forge of Ptah 21 D’un-Ga Destruction Castrum Principium 22 Tab’ Night Ordeal of the Scorpion 23 B’engying Shield Serpent’s Pass 24 Tsangmiij Food Castrum Victualis 25 Jich Water Heka’s Cauldron 26 Dubuu River Sopdu Hot Springs