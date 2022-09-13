What are Radiant Items in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)?

In Set 5.5, Teamfight Tactics (TFT) players were graced with the chaotic fun of Radiant Items. These special little tools are buffed versions of base-game items. They were game-changing in Set 5.5, and as they crop up in Set 7.5 now, players can enjoy the bonus buffs they bring to their best champions. So, how will you use these items to make your team overpowered?

How do Radiant Items work?

In game, the system is pretty simple. Radiant Items are stronger versions of normal items. You will get slightly improved basic stats and oftentimes a specific Radiant bonus, too. For example, a Blessed Bloodthirster does a little more Omnivamp and gets a slightly bigger shield, but the true “bonus” is +20 Attack Damage. Considering there are more than 35 Radiant items in Set 7.5, that’s a lot of exciting bonus buffs.

Just like normal items, to use Radiant Items you just have to place them atop your unit to equip them.

How do you get Radiant Items?

Before augments were a thing, Set 5.5 players got a choice of certain Radiant items during that round. In 7.5, though, Radiant Items can randomly be found at Dragon Shrines… but only the Order or Chaos kind. If you get an Order Shrine, you’ll have an easier time getting Radiant items because they’re more likely to spawn them. Most every Order Shrine offers a Radiant item. However, a Chaos Shrine can also technically give Radiant items, it’s just a bit more random. Unfortunately, if you get a basic shrine, you won’t get Radiant items.

What are the Radiant Item buffs?