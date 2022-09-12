What is Omnivamp in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)?
Vlad isn’t the only one vampire in the game…
There’s a wide array of gameplay mechanics in all Riot Games, and they sometimes can be hard to keep track of. One of the most confusing can be Omnivamp, a vampiric ability that helps your units heal themselves in a fight. If you’ve ever felt confused by Omnivamp, this is the guide for you.
How does Omnivamp work?
Omnivamp is a gameplay mechanic used in both TFT and regular League of Legends. When champions or items have Omnivamp, their attacks can heal them by a certain percentage. However, that percentage is never a one-to-one ratio. If you do a hundred damage you won’t get a hundred health. Instead, Omnivamp is measured in percentages. So, say you have 33% Omnivamp. If you do 100 damage, you will get 33 health back. Omnivamp has become a very popular way to keep carry units alive in TFT, so itemizing them properly can turn your board from a flop to first place.
What items in TFT have Omnivamp?
While there are even more Omnivamp items in regular LoL, there is only a handful in TFT. They are some of the top items in Set 7.5, so it’s important to know how they work.
- Bloodthirster: Possibly the most iconic Omnivamp item in the game, Bloodthirster heals the wearer for 25% of the damage they dealt. It’s perfect for bruiser-types like Sy’Fen, Pantheon, and Shi Oh Yu.
- Hextech Gunblade: This is the mage equivalent of Bloodthirster. For each time the magic-user casts their ability, they heal themselves and an ally for 25% of the damage dealt. If they cast often, that can be a game-changer. For example, a Mage Nunu with a Hextech Gunblade can become quite a scary set of teeth. Other great Hextech units include Ao Shin, Aurelion Sol, Sohm, and Sona.
- Hand of Justice: The weakest Omnivamp base item, Hand of Justice is a perfect way to give crit-chance champs a little Omnivamp without ruining their mana and crit strike stats. They get 15% Omnivamp, with a 50% chance of that stat increasing by 200% at the beginning of each round. Hand of Justice is perfect for units like Yone, Yasuo, and Lee Sin.
- Chalice of Charity: With Radiant items back this set, look out for Chalice of Charity’s bonus ability: 10% Omnivamp. While it’s not the best item in the game, the Omnivamp helps give it a nice little bonus.
- Zeke’s Harmony: Another Radiant item, this version of Zeke’s Herald gives all affected units 10% Omnivamp alongside the boosted attack speed. Back-line Cannoneers and Swiftshots will appreciate this one.
- Death’s Defiance: This is one of the Ornn Artifacts that you can get from his armory. Between a 25% Omnivamp and dealing the enemy’s damage back to them, it’s a great item for bruiser-types.