What is Omnivamp in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)?

There’s a wide array of gameplay mechanics in all Riot Games, and they sometimes can be hard to keep track of. One of the most confusing can be Omnivamp, a vampiric ability that helps your units heal themselves in a fight. If you’ve ever felt confused by Omnivamp, this is the guide for you.

How does Omnivamp work?

Omnivamp is a gameplay mechanic used in both TFT and regular League of Legends. When champions or items have Omnivamp, their attacks can heal them by a certain percentage. However, that percentage is never a one-to-one ratio. If you do a hundred damage you won’t get a hundred health. Instead, Omnivamp is measured in percentages. So, say you have 33% Omnivamp. If you do 100 damage, you will get 33 health back. Omnivamp has become a very popular way to keep carry units alive in TFT, so itemizing them properly can turn your board from a flop to first place.

What items in TFT have Omnivamp?

While there are even more Omnivamp items in regular LoL, there is only a handful in TFT. They are some of the top items in Set 7.5, so it’s important to know how they work.