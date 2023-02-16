What are Redeploy Packs in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and how to get them

Staying in the fight as long as possible is your main objective in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s battle royale. That being said, even if you are killed, you have opportunities to come back through the gulag or teammates buying you back. As of Season 2, there’s also a new item that can get you back even faster than usual. Here is what you need to know about Redeploy Packs in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and how to get them.

Related: How to find the Ashika Beach Club dead drop for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

What do Redeploy Packs do in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Redeploy Packs are helpful items in that when you have one, you will instantly redeploy to the map upon death without going to the gulag. If you die again afterward while the gulag is still open, you will then fight there for a chance to come back yet again. The Redeploy Pack will only work for the person who picked it up, though, it does not apply to teammates. This item also only appears in the larger battle royale maps, not Resurgence ones.

How do you get Redeploy Packs in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

There are three ways to acquire a Redeploy Pack. First, you have a very small chance of finding them on the ground. The spawn rate on these must be minimal, though, as we have yet to see one appear this way. You can also buy one from Buy Stations if you save up $6,000. Sure, buying back a teammate is cheaper, but this guarantees you will come back.

The last way to get Redeploy Packs is to complete Strongholds or Black Sites. They are guaranteed to appear here, so if you want to run through some AI enemies, you can get a free one provided you have the proper items.