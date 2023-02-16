There are multiple locations for you to scout out on the DMZ maps in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The Ashika Island map features several areas where you’ll be expected to track down objectives and reach exact locations to complete missions. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Ashika Beach Club dead drop for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Ashika Beach Club dead drop in DMZ

You can find the Ashika Beach Club on the southwest part of the map. You’ll likely need to visit this location to complete the Whistleblower mission, which has you obtaining the governor’s laptop from City Hall. These locations are close together, so you should be able to wrap up these tasks at the same time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The exact location of the dead drop is a bit difficult to find. Although the Beach Club proper is on the tip of this island, the dead drop will appear northwest of the City Hall location, in the more residential area. Like the other dead drops in DMZ, you’re looking for a large trash can to place the laptop, and to interact with it. We’ve found that this location is guarded by a handful of enemies, but it shouldn’t be as bad as having to break through City Hall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must do this in the same deployment you acquire the laptop, or the mission won’t succeed. We recommend attempting to finish this mission alongside a group of friends, but it can be done in a solo game.