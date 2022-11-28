All AI Strongholds on Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 consists of 150-player battle royale matches, but some squads may run into AI terrorists guarding particular areas of Al Mazrah. Although defeating these enemies will not count toward your elimination total, the Strongholds they protect give you the opportunity to own several fully-kitted weapons and even Blueprints that can be used in other game modes. This guide will highlight how you can locate Strongholds and everything you will find inside them in Warzone 2.0.

Where to find AI Strongholds in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

There are a total of just three Strongholds in every Warzone match, all of which will spawn in random areas after the first circle has collapsed. As shown below, their locations will already be marked on the tac map in the shape of castle icons, and they are most likely to be within one of Al Mazrah’s named locations. You should dash over to one the moment they appear, as the first squad to enter a Stronghold can defuse its bomb for the most possible rewards. These goods include a UAV, a loadout crate that features your custom weapons, as well as thousands of dollars in duffel bags. Be warned though, each Stronghold is heavily guarded with over a dozen armored enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can even earn weapon Blueprints that can then be used in DMZ and Modern Warfare 2.0’s multiplayer — but they won’t come easy. After a bomb is defused in a Stronghold, your squad will be gifted a key to a Black Site that’s location is marked as a skull on the map. Black Sites can be thought of as larger Strongholds but with a juggernaut boss located in the center of their buildings. Players who defeat the juggernaut and clear out an entire Black Site will then be permanently rewarded a fully-kitted Blueprint that be equipped from the loadout menu at anytime.

If each Stronghold already happens to be occupied by other squads, you can also experience everything they have to offer in DMZ. The mode features over a dozen Stronghold spawns each match, but unlike the battle royale, the buildings are locked and require the use of a Stronghold Keycard. The key does come with a large price tag, so you may have to resort to selling items in your backpack to afford it.