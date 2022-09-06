What are roles and how to assign them in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One of the main focuses of Disney Dreamlight Valley is how you can bring everyone together to form a lovely community. This is a place where friendships can thrive, and magic can save the memories of the NPCs. As you interact with your friends of the valley, you will learn that you can assign them roles so that they can truly be a part of the community. Here is everything you need to know about roles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What are roles in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Roles are assignments you can give to the NPCs of Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are five roles that you can choose from to assign to any of the NPCs. They are:

Gardening

Fishing

Mining

Foraging

Digging

Each of these roles will increase the number of resources that the NPC, and you, gather around the valley. You will often see the NPCs interacting with the environment by performing one of the tasks above. Assigning one of these roles to an NPC will get you more resources when you are hanging out with them and performing actions related to the role. The more NPCs that you have filling the same role, the larger the bonus you will receive.

How to assign roles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Assigning a role is relatively simple. You need to increase your Friendship Level with an NPC to unlock the role system. You can increase your Friendship Level by giving the NPC gifts, talking to them daily, and completing quests for them. Once your Friendship Level with any of the NPCs increases to level two, you will be allowed to assign them a role.

When your Friendship Level increases, the role screen will automatically appear and ask which of the five roles you would like the NPC to perform. A role cannot be changed once it has been applied. As your Friendship Level increases with an NPC that has a role assigned to them, the bonus you receive from them will also increase.