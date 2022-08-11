What are Tar Pits used for in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

There are a lot of things to interact with in Tower of Fantasy’s environment. Tar Pits are just one of many discoveries you can make when traveling the world of Aida. These naturally occurring and hidden formations hold an interesting secret if you can manage to crack them open. Make sure to always have a fire weapon on you. You are going to need it.

How to find Tar Pits

Unlike other items that you can find, Tar Pits aren’t marked on the map in a special way. Because of this, they can be a little difficult to find and it doesn’t help that they are rare as well. Tar Pits appear on the map as points of interest. These little marks look like two diamonds overlapping one another.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make sure to check out all of the points of interest that you come across. Instead of being a pit in the ground, Tar Pits look like small rock formations with tar in the front of them. There is one that you can find in Astra above Astra Station.

How to clear Tar Pits

When you happen to find a Tar Pit, you can easily clear using a fire weapon. You should have a fire weapon as long as you have progressed through the introduction of the game. You get a bow that deals fire damage during the attack on the shelter. Hit the Tar Pit with a fire weapon or use a nearby Fire Core (if they are around) to blast open the pit. This will reveal a Black Nucleus inside for you to grab. You will also get Exploration Points for interacting with the Tar Pit.