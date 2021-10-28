What are the Cosmic Deluxe Edition differences in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a riveting adventure into space with Starlord and the crew, but which version should you get, and is it worth it? With different outfits and other bonuses on offer, here are the main differences with the Cosmic Deluxe Edition.

Costing more than the standard release, the Cosmic Deluxe Edition includes two early unlock costumes the Sun-Lord and the City-Lord, in addition to a sweet SteelBook case, a hardback 48-page art book, and a digital download of the original video game soundtrack by Richard Jacques. The composer’s known for their work on the Mass Effect series, Team Sonic Racing, and James Bond 007: Blood Stone among other titles. It’s unfortunate there isn’t a physical disc included.

You can still unlock the Sun-Lord and City-Lord outfits for Starlord within the game itself. You just have to find them within chests like the Nova-Lord costume. All of the contents within the Cosmic Deluxe Edition, except the SteelBook, are offered digitally with the Digital Deluxe Edition (which is offered at a cheaper price).

If you’re a fan of video game art and music, the Cosmic Deluxe Edition of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy might be worth it to you. However, if you don’t care about owning the music, you can stream it on platforms like Spotify.