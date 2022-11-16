What are the lyrics to “Vandalize” in Sonic Frontiers? Full lyrics

We don’t need to tell you that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has some absolute bangers when it comes to music, and Sonic Frontiers has once again delivered some great music for fans to enjoy, including the games ending theme “Vandalize” performed by the Japanese band One Ok Rock. Here are the official English lyrics to “Vandalize.”

Vandalize by One OK Rock Lyrics in Sonic Frontiers

Sound the alarm

Shatter me like glass

Covered in scars

But roses are coming through the cracks

Time that you killed

You promised to

Help me rebuild

You caught me off guard

Sound the alarm

Said you’d keep me safe

Now you’re tearing me down

Am I laid to waste now that you’re not around

Come and leave your mark

Vandalize my heart

Fight the pain away

My head is in ruins

Need you in my veins

Don’t know how you do it

Come and leave your mark

Vandalize my heart

Did we make a work of art

Just so you could deface it

Did you let it fall apart

Just so you could replace it

Tag your name on the side of a burning bridge

Watch it fade when the smoke rolls in

Time that you killed

You promised to

Help me rebuild

Feels like you planned it

Took us for granted

Said you’d keep me safe

Now you’re tearing me down

Am I laid to waste

Now that you’re not around

Come and leave your mark

Vandalize my heart

Fight the pain away

My head is in ruins

Need you in my veins

Don’t know how you do it

Come and leave your mark

Vandalize my heart

Oh you’re freaking crazy

Hate me love you

Breaking bottles on the pavement

Just to watch it crash

Said you’d keep me safe

Now you’re tearing me down

Am I laid to waste

Now that you’re not around

Come and leave your mark

Vandalize my heart

Fight the pain away

My head is in ruins

Need you in my veins

Don’t know how you do it

Come and leave your mark

Vandalize my heart

Said you’d keep me safe

Now you’re tearing me down

Am I laid to waste

Now that you’re not around

Come and leave your mark

Vandalize my heart