What are the lyrics to “Vandalize” in Sonic Frontiers? Full lyrics

We don’t need to tell you that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has some absolute bangers when it comes to music, and Sonic Frontiers has once again delivered some great music for fans to enjoy, including the games ending theme “Vandalize” performed by the Japanese band One Ok Rock. Here are the official English lyrics to “Vandalize.”

Vandalize by One OK Rock Lyrics in Sonic Frontiers

Sound the alarm
Shatter me like glass
Covered in scars
But roses are coming through the cracks

Time that you killed
You promised to
Help me rebuild
You caught me off guard
Sound the alarm

Said you’d keep me safe
Now you’re tearing me down
Am I laid to waste now that you’re not around
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart

Fight the pain away
My head is in ruins
Need you in my veins
Don’t know how you do it
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart

Did we make a work of art
Just so you could deface it
Did you let it fall apart
Just so you could replace it
Tag your name on the side of a burning bridge
Watch it fade when the smoke rolls in

Time that you killed
You promised to
Help me rebuild
Feels like you planned it
Took us for granted

Said you’d keep me safe
Now you’re tearing me down
Am I laid to waste
Now that you’re not around
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart

Fight the pain away
My head is in ruins
Need you in my veins
Don’t know how you do it
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart

Oh you’re freaking crazy
Hate me love you
Breaking bottles on the pavement
Just to watch it crash

Said you’d keep me safe
Now you’re tearing me down
Am I laid to waste
Now that you’re not around
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart

Fight the pain away
My head is in ruins
Need you in my veins
Don’t know how you do it
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart

Said you’d keep me safe
Now you’re tearing me down
Am I laid to waste
Now that you’re not around
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart

