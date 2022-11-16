What are the lyrics to “Vandalize” in Sonic Frontiers? Full lyrics
Another tasty Sonic tune to enjoy.
We don’t need to tell you that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has some absolute bangers when it comes to music, and Sonic Frontiers has once again delivered some great music for fans to enjoy, including the games ending theme “Vandalize” performed by the Japanese band One Ok Rock. Here are the official English lyrics to “Vandalize.”
Related: What are the lyrics to “I’m Here” in Sonic Frontiers? Full lyrics
Vandalize by One OK Rock Lyrics in Sonic Frontiers
Sound the alarm
Shatter me like glass
Covered in scars
But roses are coming through the cracks
Time that you killed
You promised to
Help me rebuild
You caught me off guard
Sound the alarm
Said you’d keep me safe
Now you’re tearing me down
Am I laid to waste now that you’re not around
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart
Fight the pain away
My head is in ruins
Need you in my veins
Don’t know how you do it
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart
Did we make a work of art
Just so you could deface it
Did you let it fall apart
Just so you could replace it
Tag your name on the side of a burning bridge
Watch it fade when the smoke rolls in
Time that you killed
You promised to
Help me rebuild
Feels like you planned it
Took us for granted
Said you’d keep me safe
Now you’re tearing me down
Am I laid to waste
Now that you’re not around
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart
Fight the pain away
My head is in ruins
Need you in my veins
Don’t know how you do it
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart
Oh you’re freaking crazy
Hate me love you
Breaking bottles on the pavement
Just to watch it crash
Said you’d keep me safe
Now you’re tearing me down
Am I laid to waste
Now that you’re not around
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart
Fight the pain away
My head is in ruins
Need you in my veins
Don’t know how you do it
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart
Said you’d keep me safe
Now you’re tearing me down
Am I laid to waste
Now that you’re not around
Come and leave your mark
Vandalize my heart