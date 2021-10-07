What are the minimum PC requirements for Far Cry 6?

Far Cry 6 has just released to somewhat mixed reviews. Some critics have criticized how similar it is to past entries whereas others loved it. We found ourselves sitting in the middle . Of course, Far Cry 6 is bound to attract many players regardless of what others say since it is targeting a particular audience. If you have any interest in the game, you can read the minimum system requirements below.

The following system requirements are tuned to a 30 frames per second target:

Operating System – Windows 10 (64-bit)

– Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU – AMD Ryzen 3 1200 at 3 Ghz or Intel Core i5-4460 at 3.1Ghz

– AMD Ryzen 3 1200 at 3 Ghz or Intel Core i5-4460 at 3.1Ghz RAM – 8 GB (Dual-channel Mode)

– 8 GB (Dual-channel Mode) GPU – AMD RX 460 (4GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB)

– AMD RX 460 (4GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) DirectX – DirectX 12

– DirectX 12 Hard Drive – 60GB of storage

It’s worth keeping in mind that spec sheets like these often list recommended resolutions in addition to the framerate target, which Ubisoft has not done with Far Cry 6. There is a separate spec sheet for targeting higher resolutions and ray-tracing.

If you’re aiming for 60 frames per second gameplay, but aren’t bothered by fancy ray-tracing, HD texture packs, or higher resolutions, these are the recommended requirements: