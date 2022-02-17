What are the PC requirements for Shadow Warrior 3? Minimum and recommended specs

Shadow Warrior 3’s release date is fast approaching. If you’re looking to play the third game in the action-shooter trilogy on PC, then you’re going to need the appropriate gear.

The game’s Steam page reveals the minimum and recommended specs, none of which appear to be too taxing. There’s no mention of Nvidia’s 3000 series, for example. According to the game’s page, minimum specs are for playing the game at 30 FPS at 1080p, while the recommended specs are for playing it at 60 FPS at the same resolution. The breakdowns are as follows:

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Windows 7 Processor: AMD Phenom II X4 965 or equivalent / Intel Core i5-3470 or equivalent

Radeon R7 260X or equivalent / GeForce GTX 760 or equivalent Storage: 31 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700 or equivalent / Intel Core i7-6950X or equivalent

Radeon RX 5700 or equivalent / GeForce GTX 1080 or equivalent Storage: 31 GB available space

Another thing to note is that pre-ordering the game on consoles rather than PC will get you the first two games for free. Either way, Shadow Warrior 3 comes to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 1. It will be backwards compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as well.