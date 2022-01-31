When is the release date of Shadow Warrior 3?

Devolver Digital is all set to take the critically acclaimed Shadow Warrior franchise forward with the release of Shadow Warrior 3. The franchise is known for its fast-paced combat and quirky narrative — not only does it stand out for its FPS mechanics, but it does an equally good job with the melee combat as well.

Based on a newly revealed trailer, the game’s release is set for March 1. The game is confirmed to release on PC, and the Steam page is already up. It’s also set to arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on day one, and backward compatibility means PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners will be able to get in on the action as well. Fans who preorder one of the game’s console versions will also get access to both previous entries in the series. Shadow Warrior 3 should also take roughly eight hours to complete, per this tongue-in-cheek announcement.

The latest Shadow Warrior game brings back Lo Wang as the protagonist and his sidekick Orochi Zilla who will be embarking on a journey to take down an ancient dragon that they accidentally released. The game will be set in neo-feudal Japan and will bring back the elements, which gave the franchise a name as well as some new stuff such as the grappling hook. Get ready to witness some adrenaline-rushing action, lots of blood, and of course, an abundance of cheesy jokes in Shadow Warrior 3.