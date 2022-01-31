Shadow Warrior 3 locks in March release date, offers first two games as pre-order bonuses

Shadow Warrior 3’s release date has been moved around a few times, and the most recent delay was announced through a pretty cheeky trailer. That tradition continues, as the latest trailer keeps the humorous tone while revealing the game’s new launch date.

The new trailer says it right in the title. Shadow Warrior 3 comes to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 1 — it’s backwards compatible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S too. The trailer has some fun showing off its “marketing bullet points,” which include a cool grapple hook, big monsters, and lots of gore. It also spotlights hero Lo Wang’s katana, one of the many weapons he’ll wield, including some from Naraka Bladepoint.

Shadow Warrior 3 has been using humor to sell itself all along. Most recently, the game’s Twitter account poked fun at Dying Light 2 and its “500 hour completion time.” That joke also brought about the news that Shadow Warrior 3 will take about eight hours to complete.

If you haven’t played the first two modern Shadow Warrior games, good news — you’ll get them for free if your pre-order the game. That’s made clear in the trailer’s YouTube description, but note that it only applies to the console versions of the game. Pre-orders for any version include the Koromodako Katana as well.