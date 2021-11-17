What are the Pringles rewards for Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite’s previously announced partnership with Pringles wasn’t a huge surprise, as the series has partnered with several snack brands in the past, such as Mountain Dew and Doritos. Like many of Halo’s past collaborations, this promotion features limited-time products themed around the Halo franchise, such as the “Moa Burger” flavored Pringles named after the ostrich-like animals introduced in Halo: Reach. Of course, the cross-brand promotion will also offer in-game rewards to players who purchase specially marked Pringles products within the promotional period.

Currently, the only award you’ll receive for buying one of these products is a code for a double XP multiplier to help you level up your battle pass a little faster. However, per the promotion’s terms and conditions, you’re only getting 30 minutes of double XP per code, so don’t expect too much.

To get your double XP code, first buy an eligible product. Then, head over to Kellogg’s official website and register for an account. Once registered, upload a photo of the receipt showing your purchase, and you’ll receive your code. From there, redeem the code via Halo Waypoint, and you’ll be able to earn double XP in Halo Infinite.

It’s worth noting that the promotion ends on January 31, 2022, but any leftover receipts from the promotional period can still be redeemed up to 30 days after purchasing a product, according to Kellogg’s website.