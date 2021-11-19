What are the Razer rewards in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite is in no short supply of partnerships, one of which is with Razer. The gaming hardware manufacturer is currently selling a line of Halo-themed PC gaming peripherals, each of which offers a unique in-game reward. Here’s every product included in the cross-brand promotion, as well as the in-game bonuses they come with.

Razer Kaira Pro headset: This wireless headset adorns a battle-damaged design evocative of Master Chief’s armor, bears two UNSC emblems, and comes with the Deathly Poison armor coating

Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse: Like the headset, the DeathAdder V2 invokes Chief’s design, and will also allow you to outfit your Spartan with the Fangs emblem — a reference to Razer’s products, which typically feature snakes.

Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard: This mechanical keyboard features an ergonomic wrist rest with Master Chief’s code number, 117, printed on it, and purchasing it will earn you the Deathly Poison weapon coating.

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat: A gray mouse mat featuring artwork of Master Chief’s chestplate, this item won’t get you a cosmetic like all the others will, but you’ll still get 5 challenge swaps if you purchase it.

Once you purchase any of these products, you should receive a code that you can enter on Halo Waypoint to redeem your in-game items. After that, boot up Halo Infinite, and you should be able to use each of your in-game bonuses.