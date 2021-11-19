What are the Razer rewards in Halo Infinite?
Razer’s Halo-themed peripherals come with some in-game bonuses.
Halo Infinite is in no short supply of partnerships, one of which is with Razer. The gaming hardware manufacturer is currently selling a line of Halo-themed PC gaming peripherals, each of which offers a unique in-game reward. Here’s every product included in the cross-brand promotion, as well as the in-game bonuses they come with.
- Razer Kaira Pro headset: This wireless headset adorns a battle-damaged design evocative of Master Chief’s armor, bears two UNSC emblems, and comes with the Deathly Poison armor coating
- Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse: Like the headset, the DeathAdder V2 invokes Chief’s design, and will also allow you to outfit your Spartan with the Fangs emblem — a reference to Razer’s products, which typically feature snakes.
- Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard: This mechanical keyboard features an ergonomic wrist rest with Master Chief’s code number, 117, printed on it, and purchasing it will earn you the Deathly Poison weapon coating.
- Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat: A gray mouse mat featuring artwork of Master Chief’s chestplate, this item won’t get you a cosmetic like all the others will, but you’ll still get 5 challenge swaps if you purchase it.
Once you purchase any of these products, you should receive a code that you can enter on Halo Waypoint to redeem your in-game items. After that, boot up Halo Infinite, and you should be able to use each of your in-game bonuses.