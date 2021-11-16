How to get challenge swaps in Halo Infinite

You’ll need to complete several challenges in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer to level up your battle pass. You’ll have daily and weekly challenges to work with, but if you’re not too keen to complete specific choices, you can use a challenge swap to change it out for a new one. In this guide, we’re going to share what you need to do to get challenge swaps and how they work in Halo Infinite.

There are two ways you can acquire challenge swaps. The first and free way to do this is by working through the battle pass. You’ll receive a free one at almost every other level throughout it, so if you’re frequently working on your battle pass, you should have the option to remove a challenge you don’t want to complete in the multiplayer mode.

Alternatively, you can choose to use Credits to purchase a challenge swap from the store. Each challenge swap costs 200 Credits and comes with two XP boosts and two challenge swaps. Credits require real-world money, though.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have the challenge swap in your inventory, all you have to do is select a challenge you don’t want to use, and the challenge swap switches it for another. If you’d rather wait for the challenges to change out, the daily one changes every 24 hours after 12 ET, and the weekly change on Monday, every seven days.