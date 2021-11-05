What are the Ultimate Edition differences in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally out, and Activision has provided a way for fans of the series to gain experience fast and look good while doing it with the Ultimate Edition.

There are several different additions that the more expensive Ultimate Edition offers players. First, Activision has included both the PS4 (Xbox One) and PS5 (Xbox Series X/S) versions of the game with the included Cross Gen bundle. While other companies like Ubisoft provide this for free, Call of Duty: Vanguard does not as it costs an extra $10.

Next, there is the Task Force One Pack, which has three operator skins and three weapon blueprints with tracer rounds. This includes the costumes:

The Shepard costume for Second Lieutenant Lucas Riggs of the 20th Battalion from the Australian Military Forces

The Arctic Shadow outfit for Lieutenent Polina Petrova of the 138th Rifle Division from the Red Army,

The Bomber Skin for Wade Jackson of Scouting Squadron Six from the United States Navy.

It also has the blueprints for the Breacher assault rifle, Snowstorm rifle, and the Thunderhead submachine gun.

Lastly, the Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition includes one season of the battle pass, 20 Tier Skips, and 10 hours of 2XP. The XP is separated by five hours of double XP for the player and five hours of double XP for your weapons. Use that time well.

Lastly, if you preordered the digital version of the Ultimate Edition, you’ll gain the Frontline Weapons Pack, which comes with the weapon blueprints for the Shredder and Wildwood submachine guns.