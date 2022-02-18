What are Valor Surges in Horizon Forbidden West – how to unlock them and use them

Valor Surges are a new type of ability that Aloy has in her arsenal in Horizon Forbidden West. You won’t start to unlock them until you’ve completed the game’s prologue, and even then, you’ll need to put a few hours into it to unlock your first one. This guide explains what Valor Surges are, how to use them, and unlock them.

What are Valor Surges?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Valor Surges are unique abilities in each of Aloy’s skill trees. There are two in each skill tree, making for 12 in total. They’re generally based around combat and keeping Aloy alive, though they’re all related to the skill tree they’re part of. To use them, you must build up Valor by killing machines, shooting off parts from machines, gathering resources, and a few other actions. Once the Valor bar is full, you can activate your equipped Valor Surge and see its effects before your eyes.

How to unlock Valor Surges

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock a Valor Surge, you must first unlock the three skills connected to it. You can see the skills connected to it using the lines that link to each of the main points in a triangle. The Valor Surge will be unlocked when you unlock the final connected skill.

How to use Valor Surges

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve unlocked a Valor Surge, you can equip it with the square button. Then, once you’ve built up enough Valor, you can use it by opening the weapon wheel with L1 and tapping R1. This will cause Aloy to use the Valor Surge you currently have equipped, so ensure that you’re happy with it before going into battle.