What do you do with Cultist Pages in Diablo 3?

During the month of January, these Cultist Pages mysteriously showed up in your game. If you didn’t figure out what to do with them and just kind of collected them in your chest, have no fear: we have the answers for you. So what’s the deal with these Cultist Pages in your game?

What are they?

Cultist Pages are part of the Darkening of Tristram event that happens every January. The unique Temporal cultists appear throughout the game and each shares a different message involving Adria’s fall and what happens with the cult afterward. These pages are used to get the old-school Diablo 1 achievement, “I Sense a Soul in Search of Answers”.

How do you use them?

You don’t quite “use” the Cultist Pages. You just need to collect all seven different ones to activate the aforementioned achievement and be rewarded the classic angel portrait. This happens the second you’ve collected all seven, no Kanai’s Cube or other transmogrifying required. However, if you ended January with only, say, five out of seven pages, you can save them in your inventory for next January’s Darkening of Tristram. Easier than beating the Butcher to get his Cleaver, eh?

Where do you get them?

Cultist pages can be looted from unique, gray/black-robed Temporal Priests. You can find them in every act in Adventure Mode. When you defeat the Temporal Priests and their entourage of cultists, they will drop a Cultist Page. The locations you can find them include: