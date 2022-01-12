What do you do with Tritilyte Deposits in Deep Rock Galactic?

While you’re working away mining and gathering resources in the deepest darkest holes in space in Deep Rock Galactic, you’re bound to come across a few rocks you don’t recognize. In some cases, these are packed with minerals that you can use to purchase upgrades for your equipment, while in others, the mineral can’t be mined, and the rock stares back at you unyieldingly. This guide explains what to do with one of these minerals, Tritilyte Deposits.

Step 1: Locate the Tritilyte Deposit

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t come across Tritilyte Deposits in every mission, but you’ll notice them better when you do if you know what to look for. Tritilyte Deposits are pyramids with red minerals in the rock, sticking up from the ground. They should also have a few mechanical cubes around them, though these will be inactive when you find them.

Step 2: Activate the mining equipment

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cubes around each Tritilyte Deposit are mining equipment that had to be abandoned by a previous team. You and your group can activate this equipment and start the mining process again. When this starts, you’ll get a message from Mission Control telling you that this is a valuable deposit and to defend it while the equipment does its job. The mining process will draw out a swarm of bugs, so you’ll need to shoot your way through the attacking forces while the health pool of the deposit ticks down. Once the mining process has been completed, you need to pick up the Tritilyte Deposit and put it into your Mule to secure it for everyone in the mission.