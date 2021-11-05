What do you get from the Battle Pass in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Just like in previous Call of Duty titles, Call of Duty: Vanguard is confirmed to have its own dedicated battle passes, each with over 100 tiers of operators, weapon blueprints, and cosmetics to unlock. However, during the first few weeks of launch, this feature will appear a tad different. That being said, here’s what you can expect from the Battle Pass in this latest game.

As Black Ops Cold War’s Season Six Battle Pass will still be available until December 2, the Season One pass for Vanguard should then release once that is over. No matter, it is confirmed that Vanguard players will have access to a “Preseason” pass. Essentially, this integrates new Vanguard unlockables into the Season Six pass for the time being — and you won’t have to buy the current pass to unlock them.

As it stands, there are 24 tiers worth of Vanguard-exclusive items to own through the Season Six pass. Check out the list below to see what Vanguard items are currently offered and which tiers they are in.