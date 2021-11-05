What do you get from the Battle Pass in Call of Duty: Vanguard?
24 free tiers of Vanguard unlockables await.
Just like in previous Call of Duty titles, Call of Duty: Vanguard is confirmed to have its own dedicated battle passes, each with over 100 tiers of operators, weapon blueprints, and cosmetics to unlock. However, during the first few weeks of launch, this feature will appear a tad different. That being said, here’s what you can expect from the Battle Pass in this latest game.
As Black Ops Cold War’s Season Six Battle Pass will still be available until December 2, the Season One pass for Vanguard should then release once that is over. No matter, it is confirmed that Vanguard players will have access to a “Preseason” pass. Essentially, this integrates new Vanguard unlockables into the Season Six pass for the time being — and you won’t have to buy the current pass to unlock them.
As it stands, there are 24 tiers worth of Vanguard-exclusive items to own through the Season Six pass. Check out the list below to see what Vanguard items are currently offered and which tiers they are in.
- Tier 1: One Hour Double XP Token
- Tier 6: The Forefront Calling Card
- Tier 11: 30-Minute Double XP Token
- Tier 15: Winged Glory spray (Rare)
- Tier 21: One Hour Double Operator XP Token
- Tier 24: Bonerattler assault rifle blueprint (Epic)
- Tier 28: United Force gun sticker (Rare)
- Tier 31: War Ready emblem (Common)
- Tier 34: White Obsidian marksman rifle blueprint (Epic)
- Tier 37: Plague Doc charm (Epic)
- Tier 39: One Hour Double XP Token
- Tier 44: 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token
- Tier 48: Sunsetter gun sticker (Rare)
- Tier 55: Behind The Scene Calling Card (Rare)
- Tier 61: Royal Flush emblem (Rare)
- Tier 64: Warning Track assault rifle blueprint (Legendary)
- Tier 67: Gashed Grunt spray (Epic)
- Tier 72: Heirloom marksman rifle blueprint (Epic)
- Tier 77: Ratted Out charm (Legendary)
- Tier 81: Rolling In spray (Rare)
- Tier 84: The Collective Calling Card (Epic)
- Tier 88: Peacekeeper charm (Common)
- Tier 94: 45-Minute Double XP Token (Epic)
- Tier 98: Clocked In watch (Epic)