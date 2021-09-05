What does Chorus Fruit do in Minecraft and how to get it

While Minecraft has many items grounded in reality, it has its share of odd, imaginative items. From portals to Ender Chests giving you access to items from a different chest, you can put some interesting things in your base. An odd item you will come across in The End, is Chorus Fruit. Here is what it does and how you can get it.

Chorus Fruit is a food item that exclusively grows in The End. However, you will not be able to find it until after you have killed the Enderdragon. After defeating it and returning to The End, you can travel away from the Dragon’s area to find Chorus Plants. Break the bottom of the plant, and the Chorus Fruit will begin to drop.

Now that you have Chorus Fruit, what can you do with it? Well, for starters, you can eat it. Eating it only restores a little bit of your hunger bar, but it will also teleport you a very short distance away. This can be used to teleport yourself through walls or anywhere not covered in water or lava.

Additionally, Chorus Fruit can be smelted in a Smelter and turned into Popped Chorus Fruit. This will make it inedible, but it can be used to craft End Rods or Purpur Blocks.