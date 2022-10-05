What does Client Requested Disconnect mean in Overwatch 2?

Connecting to Overwatch 2 can sometimes be complicated, especially if a large number of players are trying to connect to the game simultaneously. A standard error you will encounter when attempting to join sessions could be a notification that reads Client Requested Disconnect. When this occurs, you will disconnect from Overwatch 2, and even though you might be able to hop back into the game, the error could continue to appear. Here’s what you need to know about the Client Requested Disconnect message in Overwatch 2 and what it means.

Can you fix the Client Requested Disconnect error in Overwatch 2?

In our experience, when this error occurs, it has to do with your internet connection or the Overwatch 2 servers. Before checking the Overwatch 2 servers, we recommend going through a few steps to try and correct things on your side. First, reset your internet connection by unplugging it, waiting 20 to 30 seconds, and then plugging it back in. If the error continues, the next step is to try flushing your DNS. This process may vary based on your operating system, but Blizzard has a handy walkthrough guide to help you with this.

Related: How to fix the friends not showing up error in Overwatch 2

Should the problem persist, you can try updating your drivers and your operating system on your computer. Similar to flushing your DNS, your drives will need to receive updates in unique ways, such as if you have an NVIDIA or AMD graphics card.

Finally, the last thing to try is to close out all other applications on your computer and jump into the game. The other games could be holding you back or making it more difficult to connect to an Overwatch 2 game.

If none of these work, you may want to check the @PlayOverwatch twitter page. They might have an update regarding any network-related issues. In addition, they should be able to inform you if other players are also encountering these issues, and it’s more widespread than only you dealing with it. If the Overwatch 2 servers are struggling, the best thing for you is to step away from the game and try playing it at another time, unfortunately.