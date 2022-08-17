What does CS mean in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

The new hit gacha MMO game on the block, Tower of Fantasy, has garnered a lot of popularity since its release. The player base has grown exponentially and with it, naturally, has grown the understanding and knowledge base that surrounds the game. If you’ve been taking your first steps in Tower of Fantasy, you would have questions about what some aspects of the game mean. For example, there is a stat in your character’s profile abbreviated to CS that isn’t as intuitive as some others might be. Don’t worry if that is the case, we have prepared a guide explaining everything you need to know about CS in Tower of Fantasy and what it means.

What is CS in Tower of Fantasy?

When you open your character’s profile in Tower of Fantasy, you can see a list of stats that shows the relevant strengths (and sometimes weaknesses) of your current character build. One stat sits above all others, abbreviated as CS. This stands for ‘Combat Strength’ and in essence determines the combat readiness of your character against the surrounding threats of the world. It is an aggregate score of all your stats and gear, similar in function to such scores in other games — for example, total iLevel in World of Warcraft comes to mind. This usually means that the higher you can get your CS score, the better.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What is CS used for in Tower of Fantasy?

While it doesn’t represent any inherent power on its own, your CS score serves as a gauge of what the power level of your character is with a given loadout. Some content in the game will present you with a CS score recommendation or even a requirement before allowing you to participate. For example, it is a measure of player power when it comes to determining PVP strength. Then there are some PVE dungeons scattered throughout the game, which have CS score recommendations before players (or groups) even set foot in them.

How to increase CS in Tower of Fantasy?

There is a simple and straightforward way of increasing your CS, which in and of itself should be one of your goals during gameplay. To raise your CS in Tower of Fantasy, you will have to find and equip better weapons and gear, as well as level your character and your weapons further and further. This in turn will all influence your total CS, and therefore raise the score on your character’s profile.