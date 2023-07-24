What Does GPT Stand For?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a powerful force for change in recent years, altering many facets of contemporary life. From self-driving cars to smart virtual assistants, AI technologies have found their way into our daily lives, revolutionizing industries and enhancing efficiency. Furthermore, if you keep up with the latest AI news, it’s likely you have come across the term “GPT.” Below we will go over what you need to know about the term, and how it is currently being used.

Related: How to turn off AI data collection in Discord

What is GPT?

Image via ChatGPT

The abbreviation GPT stands for “Generative Pre-trained Transformer.” It is a type of artificial intelligence model that is pre-trained on vast quantities of data to produce text that resembles human speech and is built on transformer architecture. For many different natural language processing applications, including language production, translation, question-answering, and more, GPT models are frequently utilized.

If you are still confused by the definition of GPT, it’s basically an AI tool that feeds on provided data and generates output accordingly. Hence, the data given to the tool controls the behavior and output pattern of the AI. One of the most popular AI tools that utilize GPT is Chat GPT, developed by OpenAI, an American Artificial intelligence company.

As AI becomes more accessible to the common crowd, we are inevitably going to see different sectors relying on it. However, AI is far from perfect, and there is still a long way to go before it comes anyway near replicating human actions and efficiency – and many theorize it won’t ever be able to truly capture the important aspects of thought unique to human beings. As far as GPT is concerned, it will continue to evolve and get better with time. Furthermore, interested users can always hop onto the different GPT applications and try their hands on the next-gen technology.