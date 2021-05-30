What does Gusha Celi Boya mean in Genshin Impact

Day four of the Mimi Tomo event is here, and some more translations need to be done to appease the helpful Hilichurls and get some information from them. Tracking down the Unusual Hilichurl is worth it, as players will earn some Primogems and nice decorations for their Serenitea Pot.

Thanks to the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that they can use to look up different phrases that the Hilichurls will use. On Day 4, players get through the vast majority of the quest before running into an awkward phrase, in this case, “Gusha Celi Boya”.

Gusha translates to fruit of vegetable, Celi translates to heat or light, and Boya translates to red. So, it seems the Hilichurl is looking for a red fruit or vegetable. We gave him a tomato and he was perfectly happy. If you want to do the same, you can find tomatoes in the general stores in Liyue or Mondstadt. You can also try any other red fruit or vegetable and see if it works.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. There are quite a few Hilichurlian phrases in there, but it’s still pretty easy to figure out what these little guys are talking about, thankfully.