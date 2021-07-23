What does the binary code message say in Roblox Wacky Wizards?

Roblox Wacky Wizards is a game that’s full of secrets. So it’s a fantastic opportunity to push yourself in ways that other titles don’t. Find various ingredients, and create all sorts of potions with what you gather to uncover the mysteries of the universe. Now though, developer Whacky Wizards has added a mysterious in-game message. This guide covers what that message is and how to decode it.

What does the binary code message say?

The binary code message in Roblox Wacky Wizards is easy to find, under the map, but hard to solve. It’s a series of combinations of the numbers one and zero. It’s not something that you can simply look at and read like another language, not unless you’re incredibly well-versed in binary code.

The code itself reads as follows. “01101000 01100001 00100000 01101000 01100001 00100000 01101000 01100001 00101100 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01110100 01101000 01101001 01101110 01101011 00100000 01111001 01101111 01110101 00100000 01100001 01110010 01100101 00100000 01110011 01101101 01100001 01110010 01110100 00111111 00100000 01101111 01101110 01101100 01111001 00100000

01110100 01101001 01101101 01100101 00100000 01110111 01101001 01101100 01101100 00100000 01110100 01100101 01101100 01101100.”

If you put this into a binary code translator, the message you get is “ha ha ha, you think you are smart? only time will tell.”

No one knows what this message means, but it’s clear that the developer has a lot more in store for players. This is just a taste of the mysterious things to come in Roblox Wacky Wizards. We suggest that all players keep an eye on anything that changes in the coming updates to keep track of everything that might be part of a new secret.