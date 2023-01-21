What does the Character Rating mean in Fire Emblem Engage?

There are a lot of stats to keep track of in Fire Emblem Engage. These stats can be confusing and might be a struggle if you’re trying to create the best party to use while progressing through the story. At the bottom of every character is a Rating, which might go up or down depending on a few factors. You can’t directly boost a Character’s Rating stat, but you can influence it. Here’s what you need to know about what the Character Rating means in Fire Emblem Engage.

How a Character’s Rating works in Fire Emblem Engage

For those looking for a Character’s Rating, you can find it while examining a character in the Inventory menu. We recommend doing this out of combat, but you can do it leading up to a battle. When examining a character, look down at the bottom and see a Rating score.

A Character’s Rating is the sum of all their primary stats. These primary stats include: Build, Strength, Magic, Dexterity, Speed, Defense, Resistance, and Luck. You can also find those on your character’s description page, showing the breakdown of those stats. The Rating is a good way to tell the character’s quality and how good they will be for you to use in combat. You want to use characters with higher Rating as it shows their overall strength.

You can influence a character’s Rating by participating in activities at Somniel or by wielding specific Emblem Rings or Bond Rings. These are the only way to build a Character’s Rating outside of them leveling up. A character’s stats naturally level up every time they gain a level, and as they do, it becomes easier to tell what class they should be used in Fire Emblem Engage. If you notice a character has betters stats for a different class, don’t be afraid to switch them to a more suitable role.