Alongside the standard chapter missions and Paralogue activities in Fire Emblem Engage, there are Skirmish battles. These battles periodically appear on the map as you progress through the game. These are helpful opportunities for you and your party to level up and gain valuable resources. The game is a little unclear about how these battles work, though. Here’s what you need to know about how Skirmishes work in Fire Emblem Engage.

Should you go out of your way for Skirmishes in Fire Emblem Engage?

We cannot recommend these encounters enough to players. When a Skirmish appears on the map, it will have a pixel character standing above it, giving an idea of what type of enemies you will encounter when you start this battle. Based on the icon, you may want to prepare your party to eliminate these specific combatants. For example, there was a Skirmish with a character with a flying pegasus over it, and when we started the battle, the enemies were primarily pegasus knights, which our archers made short work of during the battle.

Related: Fire Emblem Engage character tier list

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before starting a Skirmish, we recommend returning to Somniel to double-check the Donation level of a particular country. The rewards you receive after completing a battle like this depend on your Donation level with that country. You can obtain more rewards if you have a high donation level, but these are costly investments, so don’t feel like you can’t do a Skirmish if a Donation level is not high enough.

It’s also important to note that these battles do not remain on the map forever. Eventually, they were disappear as you progress through the story or complete other battles in Fire Emblem Engage. However, they get replaced by other Skirmishes, which might benefit you and your party more.