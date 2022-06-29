What does the Dice Room do in The Binding of Isaac

The Binding of Isaac is a randomly generated dungeon crawler with rogue-like elements. Although you’ll be navigating the same stages, the enemies, layouts, and rooms will be different each time. Occasionally, you may stumble upon a red room with Dice in the center. This strange room is called the Dice Room. The Dice Room will have one to six pips on the Dice. When you step onto the Dice in the center of the room, the room will shake, and an effect will occur. The effect that happens will depend on the number of pips that were shown. The effect will only happen once, so if you try to step on the Dice again, nothing will happen.

The effects that occur in the Dice Room in the Binding of Isaac