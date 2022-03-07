What does the Light Flux Pauldron item do in Risk of Rain 2?

The list of items in Risk of Rain 2 is continually growing, with the Survivors of the Void DLC dropping a whole new batch of power-ups and equipment to help you survive the increasingly deadly environments. Between the Void items throwing a bit of chaos into each new playthrough and the new endings to try to unlock, it can be overwhelming to keep up with everything.

If you’ve come across the Light Flux Pauldron in the game and aren’t sure if it is worth picking up, we’ve got all the stats you could need to help make your decision.

What does the Light Flux Pauldron do?

The Light Flux Pauldron is a Lunar item in Risk of Rain 2, introduced as part of the Survivors of the Void DLC. This Utility item is a bit of a double-edged sword. Picking it up will cut the cooldowns for all your skills by 50%, but it will also reduce movement speed by the same amount. This can allow you to spam some pretty powerful attacks, but it also makes you an easier target for enemies to pick off, so it depends on your playstyle and current loadout.

It is worth noting that this item can stack. Each instance in the player’s inventory cuts both their cooldown and movement speed by 50%, potentially slowing them to a crawl if they’re not careful. Two instances will reduce both figures by 75%. Three would reduce both by 87.5%. Is it worth the risk? Only you can decide that, but we certainly wouldn’t recommend more than two Light Flux Pauldrons unless you’ve also got lots of speed-boosting items or skills to balance them out.