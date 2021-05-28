What does Unta Mosi Dada mean in Genshin Impact?

It’s Day 2 of the Mimi Tomo event which means more Hilichurls to help out, a new Unusual Hilichurl location to find, and more rewards up for grabs. There is even another translation to be performed, but all we need to worry about for Day 2 is the time of the day, as the rest of the quest is pretty simple.

Thankfully, Ella Musk has given players the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that they can use to look up different phrases that the Hilichurls will use. On Day 2, players get through the vast majority of the quest before running into an awkward phrase, in this case, “Unta Mosi Dada”.

The direct translation for this phrase is actually “the wonderful time from lunch till just before sunset”, and the Hilichurl is referring to pretty much any time between noon and six in the evening. In our game, we simply set our in-game clock to around 1 in the afternoon while we were at the site above Liyue Harbor and the Unusual Hilichurl was there.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. There are quite a few Hilichurlian phrases in there, but it’s still pretty easy to figure out what these little guys are talking about, thankfully.